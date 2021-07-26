Paradiem LLC Takes Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,123 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,310,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,675,000 after purchasing an additional 799,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 441.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 231,805 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 182,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,777,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 379.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 87,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $25.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.09. Sapiens International Co. has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $35.85.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

