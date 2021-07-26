Paradiem LLC Sells 1,823 Shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

Paradiem LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Timothy Plan International ETF worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $12,282,000.

Shares of TPIF opened at $29.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.33. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $29.91.

