Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $1.41 Million in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,326 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 11,290.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 67,403 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 216.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after buying an additional 82,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth $239,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.54.

NYSE WGO opened at $68.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.19. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

