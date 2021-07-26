Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.50 Million Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 488.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,494 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,706,000 after acquiring an additional 472,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,799,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,041,000 after purchasing an additional 151,588 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,428 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,720,000 after purchasing an additional 473,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,570,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,734,000 after purchasing an additional 413,857 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $31.14 on Monday. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3,114,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

