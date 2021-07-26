Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165,934 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,634 shares of company stock worth $2,501,592 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

