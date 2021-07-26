Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.30 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 299.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,971 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after acquiring an additional 31,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,261,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,870,000 after acquiring an additional 236,666 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 404,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 78,126 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.85.

GLPI stock opened at $47.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.66. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.09 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

