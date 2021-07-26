Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,458 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.75.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $200.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.76. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $185.32 and a twelve month high of $285.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

