Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 70,958 Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,924 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,958 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.26% of Banco BBVA Argentina worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 193,623 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 16.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 30,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBAR opened at $3.01 on Monday. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $614.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Banco BBVA Argentina Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

