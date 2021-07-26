Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 99.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 414,901 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,061,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $401.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of -88.07 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $370.69. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $404.05.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $4,216,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at $296,303,293.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total transaction of $530,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,005,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,546 shares of company stock valued at $16,169,555. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.73.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

