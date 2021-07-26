Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 79.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,511,080 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $12,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,540,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,927,000 after purchasing an additional 221,559 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PACB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $30.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 35.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -82.02 and a beta of 1.12. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.