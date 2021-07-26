Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 950 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, upped their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $4.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $620.92. 18,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,322. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $631.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $554.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total value of $1,595,318.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,646 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

