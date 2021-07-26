Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,227 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.9% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.87. 2,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,358. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.75. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $104.71 and a 52 week high of $153.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

