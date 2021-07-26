Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $1,244,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $2,124,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.83. 131,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,123,443. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.76. General Motors has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

