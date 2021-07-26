Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 101 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.6% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,501,714,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,850 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,894,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.12.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $151.69. The stock had a trading volume of 174,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,819,493. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

