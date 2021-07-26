Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $375.86. 19,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,043. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.96. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

