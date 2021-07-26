OWNDATA Market Cap Tops $546,490.37 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. OWNDATA has a market cap of $546,490.37 and approximately $2.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.26 or 0.00236166 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001295 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.81 or 0.00731886 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000055 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

