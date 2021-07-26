Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.78. Orrstown Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 14.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $23.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $261.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.00. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $25.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 69.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,742,000 after buying an additional 48,773 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 17,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 96.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

