Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

OGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.17.

OGN opened at $29.80 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,174,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,080,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,216,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,740,000.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

