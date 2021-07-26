Optiver Holding B.V. Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 137,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,914,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after buying an additional 13,539,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,332,764,000 after buying an additional 592,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $767,548,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 30.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,060,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,580,000 after purchasing an additional 63,451 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.75. The company had a trading volume of 149,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,630,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a PE ratio of 300.10, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.85. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $75.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

