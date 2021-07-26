Optiver Holding B.V. Takes $11.66 Million Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 479,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 0.19% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 224,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,031,711. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

