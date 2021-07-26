Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New $5.58 Million Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,578,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 69.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $245.88. 48,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,211. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.14.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

