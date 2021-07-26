Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New $5.58 Million Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,578,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 69.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.
AMGN stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $245.88. 48,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,211. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.14.
About Amgen
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
