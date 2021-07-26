Optiver Holding B.V. Buys Shares of 455,182 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 455,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,784,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Compass Point upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $44.87. 506,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,760,105. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $185.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

