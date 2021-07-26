Optiver Holding B.V. Buys Shares of 1,160,299 Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,160,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,676,000. Autoliv comprises approximately 0.1% of Optiver Holding B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Autoliv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 6.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 70.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ALV traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $94.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.33. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $108.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.85.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALV. Barclays lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

