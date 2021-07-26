Oppenheimer Raises The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $355.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $330.00 to $355.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $316.04.

NYSE:EL opened at $333.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $309.46. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $187.75 and a 12 month high of $333.68.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,407 shares of company stock valued at $110,030,350 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

