Oppenheimer Increases Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $450.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $413.33.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $414.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $358.41. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $235.62 and a fifty-two week high of $415.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 112.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.51, for a total value of $402,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,447.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total transaction of $2,096,365.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,452,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,754 shares of company stock valued at $22,714,742 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $5,270,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

