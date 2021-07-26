Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,968 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,204 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in MetLife by 62,239.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,678,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,113 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $57.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

