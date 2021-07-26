Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $60.65 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.9% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $60,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 786,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $96,175,000 after buying an additional 46,977 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $6,840,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,787 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,452,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $177,416,000 after buying an additional 913,208 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.97. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.94.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.