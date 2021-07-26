Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Sensata Technologies worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $567,532.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,410 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ST shares. TheStreet downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

Shares of ST stock opened at $54.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.82. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.