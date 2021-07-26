Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 24,634 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 115.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,634 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,633,000 after buying an additional 3,335,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,712 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,657,000 after purchasing an additional 688,260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 623,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,692,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,528,000 after purchasing an additional 607,038 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.63 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $107.91 and a one year high of $110.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

