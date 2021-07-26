Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $647.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $648.00. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $418.02 and a 52 week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.14.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,835,440 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

