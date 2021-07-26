Opium Achieves Market Cap of $6.82 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last week, Opium has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Opium coin can now be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00004420 BTC on popular exchanges. Opium has a market cap of $6.82 million and approximately $70.83 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00037953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00112030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00132484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,175.97 or 1.00229679 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.21 or 0.00830965 BTC.

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

