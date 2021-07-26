Open Text (TSE:OTEX) PT Raised to C$60.00 at National Bank Financial

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$60.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OTEX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Open Text presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$62.00.

Shares of OTEX opened at C$64.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.63 billion and a PE ratio of 91.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of C$47.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.73.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Michael Duggan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.68, for a total value of C$197,034.95. Also, Director Stephen Sadler bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$60.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,100,000.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

