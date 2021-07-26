One Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $58.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23. International Paper has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.