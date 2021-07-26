One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,017 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 56,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,272,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 61,540 shares during the period.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

MDRX stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $206,248.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $2,119,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 322,600 shares of company stock worth $5,741,288. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.