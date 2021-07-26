One Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Amcor by 88.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 90.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Amcor by 134.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.48.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

