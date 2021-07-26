One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays set a $191.49 price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $192.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.47. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $197.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

