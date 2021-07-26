One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

One Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,891,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,257 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $94.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.44. The company has a market capitalization of $175.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $97.17.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

