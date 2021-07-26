One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $229,000 Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,508,000 after buying an additional 3,776,019 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 257,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 695,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,713,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HST stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.12. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

