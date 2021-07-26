One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,709 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,043,388,000 after purchasing an additional 916,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $999,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $55.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

