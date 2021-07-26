One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 225 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in SYNNEX by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,973,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX opened at $117.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $130.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total value of $529,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $267,253.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,320 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,530. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

