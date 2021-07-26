Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Omnicell by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 4.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Omnicell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 4.5% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 4.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $151.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.78. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.64 and a 1 year high of $154.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 196.56, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.75.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

