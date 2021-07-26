Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

OLMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

In related news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $156,059.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at $209,258.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,102,136 shares in the company, valued at $27,332,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,388 shares of company stock worth $2,093,513 over the last three months. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $668,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $12,501,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,040,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OLMA traded down $2.38 on Monday, reaching $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

