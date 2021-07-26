Old Republic International’s (ORI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE ORI traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.70. 30,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,287. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46. Old Republic International has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,032 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $46,153 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 58,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 750,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after acquiring an additional 206,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 340,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

