Observer (OBSR) Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Observer has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Observer has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $443,826.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00050266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.16 or 0.00844160 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00084040 BTC.

Observer Profile

OBSR is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars.

