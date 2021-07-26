Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 5,400 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,189 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of First Merchants worth $16,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth about $22,642,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,119,000 after acquiring an additional 374,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,019,000 after purchasing an additional 237,805 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter worth about $8,359,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 539,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,186,000 after purchasing an additional 177,819 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $40.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.30. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

