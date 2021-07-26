Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 415,769 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 415,769 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Graphic Packaging worth $17,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $17.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPK. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

