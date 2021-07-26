Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 38,211 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,211 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $16,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in HNI by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 215.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of HNI by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 44,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HNI during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in HNI by 7.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 1,736 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $75,238.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,288,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,467 shares of company stock valued at $929,558 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

HNI opened at $39.66 on Monday. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

