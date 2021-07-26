Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,727 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of PriceSmart worth $17,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $895,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 12.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 1,426.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after buying an additional 88,790 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 8.0% during the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSMT opened at $86.99 on Monday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.33.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 12,592 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $1,093,615.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $76,807.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $6,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,966 shares of company stock valued at $9,597,787 over the last ninety days. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

