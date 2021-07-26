Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of iRhythm Technologies worth $17,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on IRTC. Truist cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $50.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.38. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.