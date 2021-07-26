Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $17.69 Million Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $17,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 38.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graham in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Graham during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $653.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $652.19. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $376.20 and a one year high of $685.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $712.46 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

